Wargasm announce first-ever UK headline tour for 2021

Wargasm have announced their first-ever UK headline tour – check out the schedule below.

The London nu-metal duo – comprised of Milkie Way and Sam Matlock – will head out for the 10-date ‘War On The Road’ stint this November. It comes as the band gear up for a run of support slots on Yungblud’s ‘Occupy The UK’ tour, which will be followed by appearances at Reading & Leeds.

Tickets for Wargasm’s debut UK headline tour go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, August 4) at 10am BST – you can purchase yours from here.

The band will perform shows in Cardiff, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and other cities throughout November 2021. Their first London headline date will take place at O2 Academy Islington on November 25.

See the announcement tweet below:

𝐖𝐀𝐑 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐃: 𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐄 𝐖𝐄𝐃𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝟏𝟎𝐀𝐌. Wargasm will be embarking on their debut U.K headline tour this November. pic.twitter.com/jATkWKXMbw — 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐒𝐌 (@thisiswargasmuk) August 2, 2021

Back in June, the duo performed at the Download Festival pilot event. They’ll head out on the road with Creeper in December – find the full upcoming live schedule and further details here.

Wargasm appeared in The NME 100 for 2021, which showcased the essential emerging artists to keep an eye on this year. Hailing the group, Yungblud said: “I love the songs, they make me want to rage. I believe it. They’re telling the truth.”

Reviewing the band’s socially distanced London show last December, NME wrote: “Releasing months of built up anger, frustration and energy in an explosive 35-minute set, it’s a thrilling performance that captures the cathartic, chaotic power of heavy music. Despite the regulations, it still feels like anything could happen.”