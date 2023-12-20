Wargasm confirmed to support Poppy on 2024 UK tour

Wargasm have announced new UK tour dates in Spring 2024 in support of Poppy.

The electro-metal duo took to social media on Monday (December 18) to announce their first tour dates since their nine-date headlining UK and Ireland tour behind their debut album, ‘Venom’. Attached to the announcement was a caption which ominously read: “There’s not enough freaks & not enough martyrs.”

Wargasm will serve as the supporting act on Poppy’s seven-date ‘Zig’ tour of the UK, which commences on Valentine’s Day, February 14 at Manchester Academy, before proceeding to visit cities including Glasgow and Liverpool, and finally concluding with two dates at London’s KOKO on February 20 and 21.

Advertisement

Tickets for Poppy’s ‘Zig’ tour are on sale via Ticketmaster now. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄’𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐄𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐇 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐒 & 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐄𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐘𝐑𝐒 𝐗 Wargasm will be joining Poppy on tour in the U.K. Feb 2024. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/x8ueOxFDpy — 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐒𝐌 (@thisiswargasmuk) December 17, 2023

In October, Wargasm released their debut album, ‘Venom’, which features the Fred Durst-featuring single ‘Bang Ya Head’, and the anthemic single, ‘Modern Love’. The album earned a four-star review from NME, with Rishi Shah approving of the album’s relentless energy.

Highlighting its fifth track, ‘Ride The Thunder’, Shah wrote: “‘Ride The Thunder’ brings triplet rap flows to the table, over a throbbing beat that’s just waiting to kick off, while the title track leaves zero breathing space, sounding fast and furious from the get-go. It’s a total riot.”

The duo, consisting of Sam Matlock – son of Sex Pistols bassist, Glen Matlock – and instrumentalist-model Milkie Way, have spent the last few years on tour, including support gigs for Neck Deep, and nu-metal pioneers Limp Bizkit, and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, and short headlining stints in the UK and US.

In February, while playing in Japan’s Blazefest, their drummer, Adam Breeze, had his drum monitor catch fire in a moment that was caught on his personal drum cam. Breeze posted the footage, which depicted the drummer alerting technicians to the fire in real time, on TikTok before becoming viral, garnering more than 4.5million views.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Poppy released her fifth album, ‘Zig’, in October. Shortly after, she opened up to NME about various topics, including the creation of ‘Zig’ and her career at large. She spoke about the theme of empowerment behind album highlight ‘Motorbike’, stating: “It could be interpreted as a very sensual song. It’s empowering to me, but I like that it’s the brightest song on the record. It doesn’t really take itself too seriously; it’s a little bit of a juggle moment.”

Wargasm’s UK 2024 tour dates with Poppy are:

FEBRUARY

14 – Manchester, Manchester Academy

15 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

16 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

18 – Bristol, O2 Academy

19 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

20 – London, KOKO

21 – London, KOKO