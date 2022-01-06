Warmduscher announce new album ‘At The Hot Spot’

Warmduscher have announced details of their new album ‘At The Hot Spot’, which is due to be released on April 1.

The post-punk band have shared the news with the release of the LP’s second single ‘Fatso’ – listen to the track below.

Having recently signed to Bella Union, ‘At The Hot Spot’ will be their first release on the label but their fourth studio album overall. It follows the band’s 2019 album ‘Tainted Lunch’ and 2018’s ‘Whale City’, which NME described as “peopled by a colourful cast of deviants”.

Advertisement

Warmduscher frontman Clams Baker Jr said of new single ‘Fastso’: “A song dedicated to taking the time to slow down and sniff the roses, turn off the computer and take in the sunshine, and embrace the battle of a sleepless day at the office from a night of beautiful carnage that you’ll always dream about.”

‘Fatso’ follows ‘Wild Flowers’, which was released in October last year. At the time, Baker said of the single: “I kept doing that freaking track over and over, trying to do a kind of Talking Heads, ‘Once in a Lifetime’ thing. Then I just got to a point where I was like, ‘Ugh! Fuck this and fuck these motherfuckers!’ I sent the demo to the guys and they were laughing really hard.”

He continued: “It’s a blessing and a curse, because if we start laughing, then we know we’re happy with the song. Sometimes it messes me up because people say we’re just jokers or whatever, but it’s like Nah man, we put a lot of work and effort into what we’re doing, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously.”

‘At The Hot Spot’ features production from Hot Chip‘s Joe Goddard and Al Doyle and is available to pre-order here.

Advertisement

The tracklist for ‘At The Hot Spot’ is as follows:

1. ‘Live At The Hotspot’

2. ‘Hot Shot’

3. ‘Eight Minute Machines’

4. ‘Wild Flowers’

5. ‘Fatso’

6. ‘Twitchin’ In The Kitchen’

7. ‘Five Star Rated’

8. ‘Baby Toe Joe’

9. ‘Double Vision’

10. ‘Super Cool’

11. ‘Greasin’ Up Jesus’