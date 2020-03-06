Warpaint’s jennylee shares bewitching cover of Fugazi classic ‘I’m So Tired’

Warpaint’s jennylee has shared a cover of Fugazi’s classic song ‘I’m So Tired’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The track was originally released by the Washington D.C. punk band in 1999 and featured on the album ‘Instrument Soundtrack’ – a mostly instrumental OST for Jem Cohen’s documentary about the band.

In a press release, jennylee said: “I love, admire and respect Fugazi with my whole heart… always have. The sentiment of ‘I’m so tired’ is deeply moving and extremely relatable. It was such a pleasure and a pleasant surprise I was able to pull this off. I hope I did it justice, it sure was FUN (and that’s the point of it all). Big love and kudos to Fugazi forever.”

Advertisement

The song will be released as part of a two-track vinyl this Record Store Day (April 18). You can see a full list of releases for the annual event here.

Last year, Warpaint shared an update on their new album. The LA group are currently working on the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Heads Up’.

“Relaxing and getting prepared for day 7 of studio,” Jenny Lee Lindberg captioned an Instagram photo of herself and guitarist/vocalist Theresa Wayman. “New WARPAINT RECORD FOLKS. .. Couldn’t be more more proud of what we’re making. Stay tuned for more updates. And maybe some music to follow.”

Since ‘Heads Up’, the only new music from the group has come in the form of a musical score for the podcast series Motherhacker and the track ‘The Brakes’, which featured on the soundtrack for The Turning.