Warpaint share brooding new single ‘Hips’, announce 2022 North American tour

Warpaint have shared a slinky new single titled ‘Hips’, coinciding with the news of a 14-date run of North American shows.

READ MORE: Warpaint tell us about their hypnotic new song ‘Lilys’ and their new album

‘Hips’ is the third single to come from Warpaint’s upcoming fourth album, ‘Radiate Like This’ – due out on May 6 via Heirlooms/Virgin – following the release of ‘Champion’ in January and ‘Stevie’ last month.

First announced back in January, ‘Radiate Like This’ will mark the LA indie rockers’ first studio album in six years; their prior effort, ‘Heads Up’, dropped in September of 2016.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Hips’ below:

Following a run in the UK and Europe – which ends with an appearance at this year’s Primavera Sound – Warpaint will embark on two short stints across North America. First up will be a six-date run along the east coast, with gigs booked in Philadelphia, Washington, Cambridge, Brooklyn, Toronto and Detroit. A west coast tour will follow in August, with shows spread between Santa Ana and Portland.

Support for the east coast shows will come courtesy of Belief, the deep house side-project of Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa (alongside Bryan Hollon of Neon Neon). Tickets for all 14 of the dates go on sale tomorrow (April 23) – find them here.

Speaking to NME last April, Warpaint’s Theresa Wayman shared some details about the subject matter of ‘Radiate Like This’. “There’s a song from my higher self to my lower self on there, and a song about not needing to have anchors to anything,” she said.

Warpaint’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

Advertisement

JULY

Wednesday 20 – Philadelphia, Brooklyn Bowl

Friday 22 – Washington, Capital Turnaround

Saturday 23 – Cambridge, The Sinclair

Sunday 24 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Made

Wednesday 27 – Toronto, Opera House

Thursday 28 – Detroit, El Club

AUGUST

Thursday 18 – Santa Ana, The Observatory

Friday 19 – Los Angeles, The Ford Theatre

Saturday 20 – Las Vegas, Psycho Festival

Monday 22 – Berkeley, The UC Theatre

Tuesday 23 – Sacramento, Ace Of Spades

Thursday 25 – Seattle, The Crocodile

Friday 26 – Vancouver, The Commodore Ballroom

Saturday 27 – Portland, Revolution Hall