Warpaint share update about new album: “Couldn’t be more more proud of what we’re making”

Warpaint bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg has revealed the band are in the studio working on their next album.

Lindberg shared a photo of herself posing with guitarist/vocalist Theresa Wayman, writing:

“Relaxing and getting prepared for day 7 of studio. New WARPAINT RECORD FOLKS. ..

Couldn’t be more more proud of what we’re making. Stay tuned for more updates. And maybe some music to follow.”

Advertisement

The LA-based group’s last album, ‘Heads Up’, was released in 2016. It followed their 2010 debut ‘The Fool’ and their second record ‘Warpaint’ (2014).

They haven’t released any new material since 2016 except for the song ‘The Brakes’ for The Turning soundtrack (arriving January 2020) and a musical score for the podcast series Motherhacker.

Separately, the members of Warpaint have released or contributed their own music over the years including Wayman’s debut solo record as TT (‘LoveLaws’, 2018) and Lindberg’s debut album as Jennylee (‘Right On!’ 2015).

Drummer Stella Mozgawa, meanwhile, has collaborated with acts including Jagwar Ma and more recently Josh Homme for Vol 11/12 of ‘The Desert Sessions’, while guitarist/vocalist Emily Kokal has worked with acts including Saul Williams.

Advertisement

In an interview with NME last year Wayman addressed her exasperation that people tend to view TT as a “side project”.

“It does make me uncomfortable and make me mad. I’m like ‘this is it’s own thing, and it’s legitimate in it’s own way and it could reach people who have no idea about the project it is to the side of’, she said.

“It should stand on its own. It’s just the way it is, everyone says it all the time. Thom Yorke has the best numbers in terms of how well his side projects do in terms of Radiohead, and there’s a lot to be said for that because Radiohead is special because it’s back, the group extends beyond one person and I understand that.”