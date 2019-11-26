It arrives with an accompanying animated video

Warpaint’s Theresa Wayman has joined forces with production duo St. Francis Hotel for a new track called ‘The Truth Is Dead’ – listen below.

The Oregon musician, who released her debut solo album ‘LoveLaws‘ last year, appears under her TT moniker to provide vocals on the follow-up to ‘Liar Liar Liar’, which arrived in August and featured Gaz Coombes.

“The track’s title is probably pretty self-explanatory as to what it’s about. It feels like the kind of song that could only be written now,” said St. Francis Hotel of today’s release.

“Don’t be afraid/ The truth is dead,” Wayman sings as eerie string effects are introduced. Elsewhere, a relentless drum rhythm backs glitchy electronic sounds and throbbing bass. “I can see the ending,” the singer warns us.

“If you put the four of us in a room together four years ago, we probably couldn’t have conceived this song. Hopefully, in a year’s time people won’t need to write songs with titles like ‘The Truth Is Dead’.”

The new cut arrives with an accompanying animated video depicting a tattooed hand backed by a green-scrawled backdrop.

This comes after Warpaint returned with new music earlier this month, with the band soundtracking the score for Spotify’s original scripted podcast Motherhacker.

Warpaint’s last full-length record came in the form of 2016’s ‘Heads Up‘. In a four-star review, NME described the project as “more adventurous and free-spirited than the ‘Warpaint’ of before, but retaining the laid-back DNA at their core.”