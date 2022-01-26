Warren Ellis is working on new music with Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval

Warren Ellis has revealed that he is working on new music with Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval.

According to The Line Of Best Fit, a now-deleted tweet by the musician was shared on Sunday (January 23) teasing the collaboration.

Ellis reportedly wrote, “Been in the studio working on some new Hope Sandoval tracks. What a voice she has.”

Since the tweet’s deletion, there have been no further news about the collaboration from Ellis or Sandoval. Paste Magazine added that a representative for Ellis had no further news to share either.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Ellis and frequent collaborator Nick Cave are the subjects of a new documentary This Much I Know To Be True, directed by Andrew Dominik.

The film will explore Cave and Ellis’ creative relationship and songs from their last two studio albums, 2019’s ‘Ghosteen’ (by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) and last year’s ‘Carnage’ (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis). It also serves as a companion piece to their 2016 documentary One More Time With Feeling, also directed by Dominik.

The duo are also set to provide the score for Dominik’s upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, starring Ana de Armas in the lead role.

Last year, Sandoval contributed to the tribute album ‘Songs for Tres’, which was dedicated to the memory of Psychic Ills member Tres Warren.

The Mazzy Star vocalist’s last release was the 2017 EP ‘Son of a Lady’, under her band Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions.