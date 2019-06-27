“It wasn’t much of a struggle”: Noel Gallagher on why he found it easy to leave Oasis

Noel Gallagher went in-depth about his departure from Oasis in 2009, and why he finds life much easier with the High Flying Birds.

The musician was speaking with celebrity boxing promoter Eddie Hearn on BBC 5 Live’s ‘No Passion No Point‘ podcast, when talk turned to his old band.

“One of the reasons it wasn’t much of a struggle leaving Oasis was that we’d allowed ourselves to be dictated to by our audience,” Gallagher said.

“They wanted stadium rock and we thought that was it. Towards the end of Oasis I was getting restless and bored with the music. And now I trust my instincts.”

When asked how post-Oasis musicianship with The High Flying Birds compares, Gallagher said: “I’m older now and I’m more considered about my approach. Oasis was all about the struggle, about the struggle from growing up to getting there, then the struggle staying there when everybody’s pulling in a different direction and you’ve kind of got to make it work.

“This is just serene. I’ve managed to get a load of people who are all on the same page, everybody’s pulling in the same direction.”

Also on the agenda was social media, and Noel’s lack of interest compared to the infamously Tweet-savvy Liam. “I’m quite a private person,” he said. “I’m not interested in people seeing what socks I’m wearing or taking a photo of a croissant and going ‘Breakfast anybody?… I don’t want anyone to know anything about me at all, I’m not interested in people seeing the real me.”