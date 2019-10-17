“It wasn’t me” – Shaggy warns fans of online fraudster pretending to be him

"It saddens me that this has become our reality and that innocent people are being dragged in to this ridiculousness."

Shaggy has issued a warning to fans after an online scamster pretending to be him was found trying to defraud his fans.

The reggae legend took to Instagram to distance himself from the incidents in which accounts pretending to be Shaggy were trying to scam fans out of money.

“It has come to my attention that there have been posts online from people purporting to be me and hitting up my fans for money while making false claims that they owe me something,” he wrote. “I would like to make it clear that these are nothing more than an internet scam.”

The ‘It Wasn’t Me’ legend added” “They are not from me nor do they represent me in any way,” he continued. “It saddens me that this has become our reality and that innocent people are being dragged in to this ridiculousness.

“My best advice is to please not engage with these fake accounts. Thank you. One love to all my wonderful fans.”

Shaggy has spent much of 2019 touring and promoting ‘44/876′, his collaborative album with Sting.

NME’s review concluded: “‘44/867’ offers free love and compassion aplenty, the title name-checking the phone area codes of its amiable authors’ homelands. The pair told reggaeville.com that the album is a love letter to their adopted home, America. “We are both immigrants and we owe a great deal to this country,” Sting said. “It’s not [about] building walls or any of the other crap.” In some ways, this album is boundary-breaking: it batters through good taste, though its reggae-lite template is musically forgettable. Open your hearts to Sting and Shaggy, pop’s hapless unlikely lads.”