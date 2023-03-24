Watch 100 drummers play Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’ in tribute to Taylor Hawkins

A group of 100 drummers have performed Foo Fighters‘ ‘My Hero’ in tribute to the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins – watch below.

Tomorrow (March 25) will mark one year since Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia aged 50.

To commemorate the anniversary, 100 drummers joined forces with Belgian rock band Black Box Revelation to play a special live rendition of the aforementioned 1998 Foos single.

The performance took place at Belgium’s largest concert hall Sportpaleis Antwerp, which was the last venue in the country Hawkins played with Foo Fighters.

In a statement, Black Box Revelation said: “Taylor Hawkins was the best drummer of our times. Honouring him with this tribute was an experience we will never forget.”

Gino Kesteloot, one of the participating musicians, added: “It’s the first time I played together with 100 other drummers. It sounded great, I even got goosebumps all over my body! Wonderful to honour our hero this way.”

Check out the video here:

The Foos delivered an emotional live version of ‘My Hero’ at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London last September. Hawkins’ teenage son Shane was behind the kit for the track.

Last month, Dave Grohl and co. paid further tribute to Hawkins on what would have been his 51st birthday (February 17).

Foo Fighters are due to make their live return this year with a run of US headline shows and summer festival appearances including Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, and Bonnaroo.

It is not yet known who will be drumming for the group at the forthcoming gigs.

The Foos confirmed on New Year’s Eve 2022 that they would be continuing to tour without Hawkins.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” a statement on social media read.