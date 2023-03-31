Watch 100 gecs play a remix of System Of A Down’s ‘Toxicity’

100 gecs recently aired a remix of System Of A Down‘s nu-metal classic ‘Toxicity’ at a DJ set in California. Check it out below.

The duo – made up of Laura Les and Dylan Brady – revealed the remix during their 64-song Boiler Room set in Los Angeles. The set also featured songs from a variety of artists such as Van Halen, Aaliyah, Smash Mouth, Cascada and more.

‘Toxicity’ was one of the final three remixes of the night. Their take on the song transformed the System Of A Down hit into a hyper-pop fantasy, laced with big drops and a dubstep flow.

.@100gecs debuting their remix of "Toxicity" by System of a Down at Boiler Room in Los Angeles (2023)pic.twitter.com/eVvkbCuji9 — crazy ass moments in nu metal history (@numetal_moment) March 28, 2023

Both 100 gecs and System of a Down are set to play Sick New World festival in Las Vegas this May.

Earlier this month, the duo released their second album ‘10,000 gecs’. In a five-star review, NME saw “the trailblazing duo completely upend their own formula.”

NME continued: “They come roaring out the gates here with a playful chasm of nu-metal, pop-punk and ska flavours (of course supplemented with the sticky hooks and wonky beats that made 100 gecs a major emerging force), drawing a wealth of inspiration from ’90s greats like Limp Bizkit, Green Day and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.”

100 gecs also celebrated the release of their new album by sharing a video for ‘Dumbest Girl Alive’.

The duo are also set to begin a North American headlining tour starting next month. The tour will kick off in San Jose in early April. From there, they will embark on an additional 29 dates throughout the region, all of which will be opened by Machine Girl.

Speaking of their discography in a 2020 interview with NME, Les said: “​​People think that we’ve staked our entire career on the fact that we can be ironic really well… We’re not joking all the time… sometimes. A little bit. We’re having fun – we’re not fucking being ironic.”