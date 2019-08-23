Watch The 1975 debut ‘People’ live at Reading Festival

The new punk banger opened the band’s headline set at the festival tonight

The 1975 are headlining Reading Festival tonight (August 23), and opened their set by giving new single ‘People’ its live debut. Watch footage below.

The new song, debuted last night, is the second preview of forthcoming fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, and is, as NME described in a review, “a bone-rattling rallying cry for humankind to sort their shit out”.

Opening their set on the Main Stage at Reading tonight, the band played the eponymous track that opens last year’s ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ over the speakers, before crashing straight into ‘People’. Watch footage below.

Speaking to NME about this weekend’s headline sets at Reading & Leeds, Matty Healy said: “How do I explain Reading? I’ve been there 12 times camping, Leeds and Reading. I went every year from 13 until I was 20 and some since. It was just about being there and being part of the culture. I would walk around Wilmslow and I would be the only one of me. I would get to Leeds and it would be a hundred-thousand of me.”

“It’s so liberating. You realise that you’re part of this enormous community. One of the most looked-after places I’ve ever been was in a Slayer pit at Leeds. People were throwing each other around but the second that there was any real danger, everybody got involved and helped that person out, and that’s about community.”

Read the full NME interview with Matty Healy here.

Check back for a full review of The 1975’s headline set at Reading Festival later tonight.