Watch The 1975’s fevered performance of ‘I Like America & America Likes Me’ on US TV

"Kids don't want rifles, they want Supreme"

The 1975 made the bold decision to perform their track ‘I Like America & America Likes Me’ on US TV for an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Check it out below.

Taken from their acclaimed 2018 album ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships‘ (which was also named as NME’s Album Of The Year), the heavily-autotuned track sees frontman Matty Healy tackling the anxieties of modern living and gun violence in the US.

“Kids don’t want rifles, they want Supreme,” sings Healy, “No gun required – oh, will this help me lay down?“

Healy has been very vocal over the years on his stance on gun control in the US.

“Get rid of guns,” he Tweeted back in 2017. “Stop being childish. There is no excuse. It’s pathetic.”

Fans are currently awaiting news on the release of the band’s hotly-anticipated follow-up to ‘A Brief Enquiry’, with new material from ‘Notes On A Conditional Form‘ expected in the months ahead.

“I’ve realised it’s never going to be a continuation or an association with ‘A Brief Inquiry’,” Healy told NME. “It’s a completely different record. Six months now is the same as what three years was before. Think about the amount of shit that happens in six months’ time. It will be a different thing and a different time.”

The 1975 return to the UK to headline Reading & Leeds Festival 2019 over August Bank Holiday weekend.