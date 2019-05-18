Watch The 1975’s Matty Healy speak out against Alabama’s anti-abortion laws during passionate speech on women’s rights

"I believe it's about the controlling of women."

The 1975’s Matty Healy has made a passionate speech about women’s rights at a music festival in Alabama, where he has also spoken out against the state’s recent controversial ruling which made all abortions illegal at any stage of a pregnancy.

Earlier this week, musicians including Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Kacey Musgraves and more joined the voices speaking out against the controversial ban, slamming the decision as “heinous”.

The stars expressed their anger after the law passed in the US state earlier this week by 25-6, ahead of being signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey. Doctors who ignore the law could face between 10 and 99 years in prison.

In his speech at Hangout Music Festival in Alabama, Healy said: “The reason I’m so angry is because I don’t believe [the ban] is about the preservation of life, I believe it’s about the controlling of women.”

He went on to criticise those who passed the law, saying “you are not men of God, you are simply misogynistic wankers.”

He added: “You know what else is important? Freedom for women to do with their reproductive organs what they want.” You can watch footage of the speech in full here:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Responding to the ruling earlier this week, Lady Gaga wrote on Twitter: “It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama period, and all the more heinous that it excludes those have been raped or are experiencing incest non-consensual or not.

“So there’s a higher penalty for doctors who perform these operations than for most rapists?”

She added: “This is a travesty and I pray for all these women and young girls who will suffer at the hands of this system.”

Pledging her support for the women of Alabama, she wrote in the caption: “I love you Alabama prayers to all women and young girls.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna posted a photo of Alabama’s senators earlier the week, pointing out the lack of women in the group of headshots.

“Take a look,” she wrote. “These are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America.” She included a special shout out to the Governor of Alabama, adding: “Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!!”