It's an emotional 26th birthday for the singer at the Scotiabank Arena

Ariana Grande celebrated her 26th birthday last night (June 26) as 20,000 fans sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to her during her concert in Toronto.

During the concert at Scotiabank Arena, Grande’s family presented her with a birthday cake and led the crowd into singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the singer. Grande said “I love you all so much” afterwards.

The cake featured seven layers, in honour of Grande’s song ‘Seven Rings’ – which she sang after being presented with the birthday tribute.

The venue also joined in the celebrations, posting a picture of how they decorated the backstage area with balloons, cake and a birthday banner. It said the theme of the birthday was “The birthday party of literally any child”.

Grande’s concert is part of her ‘Sweetener World Tour’. The singer is having a short break to celebrate her birthday, before resuming the tour on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The tour continues until December 21 and features arena shows in the UK in three spells during August, September and October. Full dates are below. The 23-song setlist has regularly featured covers of Frank Ocean‘s ‘Close To You’ and Marilyn Monroe’s ‘My Heart Belongs To Daddy’. It’s in support of Grande’s albums ‘Sweetener’, released last August, and February’s ‘Thank U, Next’.

The Toronto show came as Grande featured on a new collaboration with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey for the new Charlie’s Angels movie. Their track was previewed on Cyrus’ Instagram. The first trailer for the film, directed by Elizabeth Banks, is due later this week.

Ariana Grande’s tour calls at:

London O2 (August 17, 19, 20)

Birmingham Arena (September 14-15)

Glasgow SSE Hydro (September 17)

Sheffield FlyDSE Arena (September 19)

Dublin 3 Arena (September 22-23, 25)

London O2 (October 15-16)