Watch a 23-year-old Lizzo cover Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’ in newly unearthed video

The home video was recorded in 2011

A homemade video of a young Lizzo singing Adele‘s ‘Someone Like You’ has been unearthed.

Taken from the singer’s recently uncovered old YouTube channel, the video sees a 23-year-old Lizzo cover the Adele smash for her 850+ subscribers while accompanying herself on the piano.

“Hey! Bored & playing around with music again,” the video description reads. “Found the chords and decided to have some fun. Thanks for watching!”

Watch the ‘Cuz I Love You’ singer’s Adele cover below:

Lizzo’s old YouTube channel also features a video where she covers Jay-Z and Alicia Keys‘ ‘Empire State of Mind’ on the flute.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has revealed that she almost quit music in 2017 after her single ‘Truth Hurts’ initially flopped in the charts.

The track has since gone on to be a huge hit for the 31-year old and has since reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, two years after it was first released.

Last month, she and Missy Elliott took it back to the golden era of hip-hop music videos when they released a set of energetic visuals for their track, ‘Tempo’.

Released back in March, ‘Tempo’ lives on Lizzo’s third album, ‘Cuz I Love You’. It’s fierce, up-tempo, and knocks harder than police raids, and it now has an accompanying video that acts as a reminder to just how great music videos used to be.