Watch a 10-year-old nail her cover of Spiritbox’s ‘Holy Roller’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’

A 10-year-old from Somerset shocked the judges on America’s Got Talent on June 14 when she performed a flawless cover of Canadian metal outfit Spiritbox’s song ‘Holy Roller’.

The performance – which can be seen in its entirety below – sees the young British vocalist named Harper nail the opening verse and chorus of the track, leaving judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum astonished.

Following the performance, Cowell commented: “Have you ever seen a film called The Exorcist? Actually, kidding aside, that was brilliant. I mean, brilliant. It was like a mouse turning into a vampire bat or something.”

Advertisement

Vergara added: “And it was so effortless. Her face was not transforming into a monster. It was something come out of her that was so crazy.” Harper was awarded three yeses, advancing her to the next round of America’s Got Talent.

“So proud of you, Harper,” Spiritbox wrote in a YouTube comment.

The episode of America’s Got Talent was filmed before its premiere date of June 14. On June 13, Harper joined Spiritbox onstage at London’s Islington Academy to perform the song – see footage below.

Advertisement

Harper first caught the eye of metal fans and Spiritbox in July last year, when she shared a video of her ‘Holy Roller’ cover on YouTube. The cover quickly went viral, with Spiritbox sharing it onto social media.

Following her appearance on America’s Got Talent, Harper took to social media to tease that her debut single will be arriving “in a few weeks”.

My debut single is in a few weeks ❤️ https://t.co/H4uriOO7B9 — Harper (@thatyellaharper) June 15, 2022

Last weekend, Spiritbox put on their first ever show in the UK at Download. The group were initially scheduled to perform at the smaller Dogtooth stage, before being shifted over to the Avalanche stage due to demand.

NME’s Ali Shutler noted that the upgrade wasn’t “enough of a jump, with the tent overflowing before they even start[ed]” in a three-star review of the long-running metal festival. “Full of ambition and sounding incredible, they scream main stage band,” Shutler added.