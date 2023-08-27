Watch a 360 degree video of Aphex Twin’s Field Day 2023 set

A 360 degree video of Aphex Twin‘s entire set from Field Day 2023 this month has been shared online – watch it below.

The DJ headlined this year’s festival in Victoria Park last weekend alongside a stacked line-up that included Bonobo, Arca, Kelela, Fever Ray, Jayda G, Jon Hopkins, Sudan Archives, Mount Kimbie and more.

Now, NTS Radio have this evening (August 27) shared a full stream of the entire set using a 360 camera.

Check it out below.

During the set, Richard James used photos of Charli XCX, the late pop producer SOPHIE, Dua Lipa, Stormzy and others with his face superimposed on them as visuals for a part of his show.

Responding to the visuals, Charli tweeted: “I’ve officially made it.”

Elsewhere in Aphex Twin’s world recently, the DJ and producer launched a new augmented reality app to accompany his recent EP ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760’.

The AR app called ‘YXBoZXh0d2lu’, which translates to ‘aphextwin’ when decrypted using Base64 binary-to-text encoding, presents an alternate world of interactive AR – bringing the artwork, music and video from the ‘Blackbox Life Recorder…’ era to life in 3D.

Fans can access numerous AR landscapes soundtracked by music from Aphex Twin’s most recent EP. The experiences are triggered by pointing your smartphone camera at the packaging for the release.