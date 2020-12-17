Ariane Grande has shared the first look at her forthcoming concert film Excuse Me, I Love You.

Set to land on Netflix this coming Monday (December 21), the release will capture the pop star’s lengthy ‘Sweetener’ world tour from 2018/2019.

The exclusive new clip, released this evening (December 17), sees Grande singing ‘Everytime’ at London’s O2 Arena. “London, how y’all feeling?” she asks the crowd. “This show is always good.”

Performing from a podium in the audience, the star then reaches out to excited fans in the front row. You can watch the video below.

Upon its announcement, Grande described Excuse Me, I Love You as a “love letter” to her fans.

“I just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than I ever dreamed of,” she explained. “Making music and doing all of this has been all I’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now.”

NME attended the Los Angeles leg of the ‘Sweetener’ tour last year, and described the performance as “a big, slick pop show” that “charts the evolution of one of pop’s brightest stars”.

Ariana Grande released her sixth studio album ‘Positions’, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Thank U, Next’, in October. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “It’s solid, but you can’t help but feel it’s missing some of her trademark sparkle.”