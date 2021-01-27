Watch A Day To Remember unveil new song ‘Everything We Need’

A Day To Remember have debuted their new track ‘Everything We Need’ as part of a special new acoustic performance.

The ‘Live At The Audio Compound’ performance also saw the Florida band offering

stripped-back renditions of recent songs ‘Mindreader’, ‘Resentment’ and ‘Degenerates’, as well as fan favourite ‘If It Means A Lot To You’ with a guest appearance from VersaEmerge’s Sierra Kusterbeck.

You can check out the performance in full below.

It comes as A Day To Remember gear up to release their new album ‘You’re Welcome’ on March 5, having previously debuted the track ‘Brick Wall‘.

Fans can pre-order ‘You’re Welcome’ alongside merch bundles here. All pre-orders for the group’s upcoming record will unlock instant downloads of ‘Brick Wall’ alongside previously released singles ‘Degenerates’, ‘Resentment’ and ‘Mindreader’.

The ‘You’re Welcome’ tracklist is as follows:



1. ‘Brick Wall’

2. ‘Mindreader’

3. ‘Bloodsucker’

4. ‘Last Chance to Dance (Bad Friend)’

5. ‘F.Y.M.’

6. ‘High Diving’

7. ‘Resentment’

8. ‘Looks Like Hell’

9. ‘Viva La Mexico’

10. ‘Only Money’

11. ‘Degenerates’

12. ‘Permanent’

13. ‘Re-Entry’

14. ‘Everything We Need’

Speaking to NME about the upcoming album release last year, singer Jeremy McKinnon explained: “It’s the first time in a long time that it has felt fresh. There are songs on this album that are mixes of things that I don’t know exist yet.

“It feels like ADTR, it feels like today and it also feels like a heavy band, all wrapped up in one. We branch out in directions we never have before, and it’s executed better than things we’ve done before. I just think they’re better songs.”