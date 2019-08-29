Watch a giant Lana Del Rey stride through the streets of Los Angeles in ‘Doin’ Time’ video

The Sublime cover was shared back in May

Lana Del Rey has shared a new video for her cover of Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’.

It comes as the singer gears up to release her new album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, out tomorrow (August 30).

Lana originally shared the cover version back in May, and it was then debuted live at a Dublin gig the following month.

The new video sees Lana as a Godzilla-type figure, towering over the skyscrapers of Los Angeles and hot-footing her way down to Venice Beach. Watch it below.

The new video comes after Lana shared a double-video for ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ tracks ‘Fuck It I Love You’ and ‘The Greatest’.

In the run-up to the album’s long-awaited releaes, Lana has also shared her admiration for a certain Billie Eilish. “I love Billie Eilish,” she told The New York Times. “And I feel like I’ve been waiting for this time in pop music culture.”

“I personally am very discerning. I can tell if a female pop singer, for instance, has a generosity of spirit or a playful fire in her heart.”

The singer has also addressed the recent mass shootings in the US. “People were very upset in a way that personally I have not heard my friends talk before. I mean [they were] crying: ‘Is it going to be next at our holiday parade?’ “It was really scary because at that point it was a really large number of people who had been shot and it’s only August.”

“Especially now on my phone, when you wake up you’ve got your newsfeed right there. You see it. You see the headline that there is a mass shooting in Kansas. You keep scrolling. It’s like it’s every few days. I think it’s time to stop and ask why.”

She also referenced the events heavily on a new song, ‘Looking For America’, released at the start of August.