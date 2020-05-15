Glastonbury Festival has added a number of performances from last year’s festival to its YouTube channel.

The new footage includes huge sets from The Chemical Brothers, Foals, IDLES and more.

Announcing the release of the footage on Instagram, Emily Eavis wrote: “We have added some performances from Glastonbury 2019 to our YouTube channel, including this incredible moment from The Chemical Brothers on the Other Stage. Enjoy reminiscing about shared moments in fields with friends.. we will be back!”

The Chemical Brothers headlined the Other Stage at Glastonbury 2019, playing a set which NME said proved that “there is no greater live dance act in the world right now”. Watch their performance of ‘Go’ from the set below, alongside Foals playing ‘My Number’ during a packed secret set on the Park Stage, and IDLES running through ‘Never Fight A Man With A Perm’ on the same stage.

Other performances added to the YouTube channel include the likes of The Charlatans, Little Simz, Fontaines DC and more. Watch all the sets here.

Glastonbury 2020 was officially cancelled back in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “We are so sorry to announce this, but Glastonbury 2020 will have to be cancelled, and this will be an enforced fallow year for the festival,” organisers wrote in a statement at the time.

“Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only viable option.”

The news of the cancellation came just a week after the first full wave of acts was unveiled for Glastonbury 2020, led by headliners Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney.