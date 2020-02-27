News Music News

Watch a mind-blowing timelapse of how Rammstein’s bonkers stage show is constructed

The gigantic show is back on UK shores in a few months

Patrick Clarke
Rammstein
Rammstein

Industrial metal titans Rammstein‘s live shows are legendary for their spectacle, and now a new timelapse video shared by the band has revealed  just how much work goes into making them happen.

The video, which you can view below, is from the band’s show at the Rudolf Harbig Stadium in Dresden last summer.

It was filmed over the course of a week, and demonstrates the extraordinary time and manpower behind Rammstein’s live production.

Last year, the band brought their pyrotechnic spectacular to a wowed UK audience as they supported their acclaimed untitled album.

Reviewing the appearance at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK, NME wrote: “Lots of bands have pyro onstage. Many bands have big pyro onstage. But how many bands have pyro all around the arena? Whether you’re in the front row, somewhere in the middle of the crowd, or stood nursing your pint at the very back, at this Rammstein show you’ll never be more than a metre or two from huge bursts of fire.”

The German veterans will be returning to the UK later this year, with shows in Belfast, Coventry and Cardiff scheduled for May.

Meanwhile, Rammstein’s track ‘Engel’ was  covered by Metallica during Lars Ulrich and co’s recent show in Berlin.

