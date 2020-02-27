Watch a mind-blowing timelapse of how Rammstein’s bonkers stage show is constructed

Industrial metal titans Rammstein‘s live shows are legendary for their spectacle, and now a new timelapse video shared by the band has revealed just how much work goes into making them happen.

The video, which you can view below, is from the band’s show at the Rudolf Harbig Stadium in Dresden last summer.

Advertisement

It was filmed over the course of a week, and demonstrates the extraordinary time and manpower behind Rammstein’s live production.

Last year, the band brought their pyrotechnic spectacular to a wowed UK audience as they supported their acclaimed untitled album.

Reviewing the appearance at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK, NME wrote: “Lots of bands have pyro onstage. Many bands have big pyro onstage. But how many bands have pyro all around the arena? Whether you’re in the front row, somewhere in the middle of the crowd, or stood nursing your pint at the very back, at this Rammstein show you’ll never be more than a metre or two from huge bursts of fire.”

The German veterans will be returning to the UK later this year, with shows in Belfast, Coventry and Cardiff scheduled for May.

Meanwhile, Rammstein’s track ‘Engel’ was covered by Metallica during Lars Ulrich and co’s recent show in Berlin.