PJ Harvey has shared a previously-unreleased video for her classic song ‘Angelene’.

The singer-songwriter revealed in May that her entire back catalogue of records would be reissued on vinyl over the course of 12 months. Her debut album ‘Her’ (1992) was the first release from the career-spanning series, arriving in July.

Following on from new versions of ‘Dry’, ‘Rid Of Me’, ‘To Bring You My Love’, and ‘Dance Hall At Louise Point’, Harvey has announced a reissue of her fourth album, 1998’s ‘Is This Desire?’.

Set to arrive on January 29 via UMe/Island, the collection will come with a companion demo album. You can pre-order the record here.

In the unearthed video for the album’s opening track ‘Angelene’, which you can watch above, Harvey is seen posing in an old-fashioned photo booth set while donning various outfits. According to director Maria Mochnacz, the clip was shot 21 years ago.

“We used a combination of video/16ml film and medium format Polaroids, curtains as backdrops to look like a passport booth and a selection of clothes for Polly to wear,” she explained.

“I wanted some of the photos to look faded/blemished/discoloured,” she continued. “I remember sprinkling some with bleach, and some I folded and put in my jeans back pocket and then put my jeans through my washing machine! It’s lovely to be able to watch it again now after all this time!”

UMC/Island and Beggars’ reissue campaign aims to “celebrate every aspect of Harvey’s recording career and afford a comprehensive and exciting look at the evolution of one of the most singular and extraordinary artists of modern times.”