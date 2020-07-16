Watch AC/DC play ‘What Do You Do for Money Honey’ in rare clip from 1981

To celebrate the upcoming 40th anniversary of their album, ‘Back in Black’, AC/DC have shared rare footage of the band performing ‘What Do You Do For Money Honey’ in 1981.

The footage was filmed at a show in Tokyo on the group’s 1980-81 world tour. It was their first international tour with Brian Johnson, who took over as the band’s frontman following the death of Bon Scott. Watch the performance below:

‘What Do You Do For Money Honey’ appears on ‘Back In Black’, alongside staples of AC/DC’s repertoire ‘Hells Bells’, ‘Shoot to Thrill’ and the title track.

Earlier this week, AC/DC premiered the inaugural episode of a new documentary series which chronicles the creation of ‘Back In Black’.

The first instalment focused on ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’, the band’s first single with Johnson as lead vocalist. It featured vintage interviews with the band’s members, detailing the song’s creative process.

The band have not yet announced release dates for future episodes.

Earlier this month, a rare interview with Lemmy appeared online, in which the late Motörhead frontman paid tribute to AC/DC.

“AC/DC are a rock and roll band; they’re like us,” Lemmy said in the 2015 interview.

“We don’t play metal. AC/DC don’t play metal. We’re like birds of a feather.”

In June, AC/DC launched a series of album art jigsaw puzzles, featuring the covers of ‘High Voltage’, ‘For Those About To Rock’, ’Blow Up Your Video’ and ‘Ballbreaker’.