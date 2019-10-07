Watch Adam Sandler sing with Eddie Vedder and cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ with his daughters

It all went down at a fundraising event in California

Adam Sandler hosted a fundraising event in Malibu, California over the weekend, and put in a pair of pretty special performances, including covering a Taylor Swift song with his daughters.

The actor was headlining the Rock4EB! fundraiser, raising money to fight rare disease epidermolysis bullosa, alongside Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder.

The night after Sandler took his two daughters to watch Swift perform ‘Lover’ and ‘False God’ on SNL, he welcomed them on stage to sing the former song.

“They’ve been so excited and nervous, but they’re gonna sing a song,” he told the crowd.

“Your knees are shaking, right? How do you think I feel? Every goddamn night I do this shit.” Watch the performance below.

The performance came in front of a host of A-listers from Rami Malek to Julia Roberts. Sandler was then joined by Vedder to perform Pete Townshend track ‘Let My Love Open The Door’. Watch that performance below.

The actor’s new film Uncut Gems premiered in New York earlier this week. Sandler was seen tussling with The Weeknd in a recent trailer for the film.

Electronic producer Oneohtrix Point Never also provided the soundtrack to the film, which was produced by the Safdie brothers.