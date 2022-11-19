Watch Adele begin long-awaited Las Vegas residency: “Thank you for coming back to me”

Adele began her long-awaited Las Vegas residency last night (November 18), telling fans: “Thank you for coming back to me” – see footage, photos, setlist and reaction below.

The singer kicked off her 32-date ‘Weekends With Adele’ series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday night after the original shows were postponed at the last minute back in January.

Opening with ‘Hello’ and playing songs from across her career, Adele told fans (via The Guardian): “It looks just like I imagined it would. It’s just perfect, thank you.”

She later added: “I don’t get to go off stage for about 50 minutes so I’m going to have [a] shitty face of streaked makeup for the whole first part of the show.

“I’m so nervous and I’m so scared and I’m so happy. It might be a bit wobbly at times because my nerves are out of control. It’s a bloody massive week for me this week. It’s the Walking Dead finale on Sunday!

“It’s opening night, it’s the Walking Dead, it’s the Grammys and it’s the World Cup, fucking hell, there’s a lot going on.”

After she revealed that the concerts were postponed due to problems with the stage show, last night’s opening saw a tasteful and minimal stage setup, with a grand piano at the back of the stage and huge screens flanking Adele.

See footage of the show – which featured Stormzy and Rich Paul in the audience – and see the full setlist below. ‘Weekends With Adele’ continues tonight (November 19).

ADELE LOOKS AND SOUNDS INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/Q9ewFIDCCq — Victoria (@victoriaha13) November 19, 2022

💫Rich Paul & Stormzy are at "Weekends With Adele" tonight

📸©️Photo by Jesy Almaguer via IG pic.twitter.com/kZfrBabfI9 — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) November 19, 2022

Adele played:

‘Hello’

‘Easy On Me’

‘Turning Tables’

‘Take It All’

‘I Drink Wine’

‘Water Under The Bridge’

‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’

‘Oh My God’

‘One And Only’

‘Don’t You Remember’

‘Rumour Has It’

‘Skyfall’

‘Hometown Glory’

‘Love In The Dark’

Encore:

‘Set Fire To The Rain’

‘When We Were Young’

‘Hold On’

‘Someone Like You’

‘Rolling In The Deep’

‘Love Is A Game’

Earlier this week, Adele shared a message with fans ahead of starting her Las Vegas residency, saying that she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited”.

“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited,” she began.

“I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?”

Adele continued: “I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it’s because I love the show I don’t know.”

Earlier this week, Adele received seven Grammy nominations for the 2023 awards ceremony including Song Of The Year (‘Easy On Me’) and Album Of The Year (’30’).

Adele’s shows at The Colosseum at Cesar’s Palace in Las Vegas are as follows:

NOVEMBER 2022

19, 25 and 26

DECEMBER 2022

2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24

JANUARY 2023

20, 21, 27 and 28

FEBRUARY 2023

3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25

MARCH

3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25