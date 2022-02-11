Watch Adele guest-judge G-A-Y’s ‘Porn Idol’ at London’s Heaven

Adele made a surprise appearance during G-A-Y at London’s Heaven nightclub last night (February 10) – check out the footage below.

The singer-songwriter is in the capital after attending this week’s BRIT Awards 2022, where she won Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year (‘Easy On Me’) and Mastercard Album Of The Year (’30’).

Today (February 11) videos and images have emerged of Adele attending G-A-Y’s ‘Porn Idol’ event. One clip sees the star being tasked with picking the winner of the competition by Drag Race UK‘s Cheryl Hole.

“It’s your decision, Adele!” Hole said as the pair stood on stage together. Making her decision, the singer replied: “Yes, I pick her. 100 per cent. She’s sexy, fucking beautiful, fucking lovely.”

“We love being females, don’t we?” Adele asked the winner.

Later, Hole had a proposal for Adele: “Next time you do a special, can I sing a song instead of Alan Carr please?” The singer responded: “100 per cent.”

The star then said that Hole was “invited to Vegas”, referring to her postponed 12-week residency in Sin City.

In another clip, Adele is seen dancing on a stripper pole in front of the cheering audience. See the posts below.

Adele at the Heaven Night Club in London today.

pic.twitter.com/4YfQC18dkf — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022

A BELEZA DELA! Adele no camarote da Heaven Nightclub London, agora a noite. pic.twitter.com/YzPhuytaYM — Portal Adele Brasil (@portaladelebr) February 11, 2022

Jeremy Joseph, the owner of G-A-Y nightclubs in London, shared an image of himself with Adele this morning. “I hate to turn up out of the blue uninvited but I couldn’t stay away I couldn’t fight it. Last night at G-A-Y,” he wrote as the caption.

You can see that tweet below.

I hate to turn up out of the blue uninvited but I

Couldn't stay away I couldn't fight it

Last night at G-A-Y @jacobdivapuppy 🐶 & @Adele ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vxrFlnXwiN — Jeremy Joseph G-A-Y (@JeremyJoseph) February 11, 2022

Adele is set to appear as a guest on tonight’s episode of The Graham Norton Show alongside Dame Helen Mirren, George Ezra, Jim Broadbent and Golda Rosheuvel. You can tune in on BBC One at 22:35 GMT.

As well as dominating the night’s wins, Adele also performed her ’30’ track ‘I Drink Wine’ at the BRIT Awards 2022.

Collecting the Album Of The Year trophy at the end of the ceremony, Adele reflected on the nature of her latest record, which detailed her experiences of divorce. “I’d like to dedicate this award to my son and to Simon, to his dad – this album was all of our journey, not just mine,” she began.

“I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me, cos not many people do stuff like that anymore.”