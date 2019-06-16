Watch Adele have the time of her life at Spice Girls’ final comeback show

"I cried, laughed, screamed, danced..."

Adele was in the crowd for Spice Girls‘ final reunion tour date last night, and fans have been watching her evening unfold on Instagram.

The iconic ’90s group took to the stage at London’s Wembley Stadium yesterday (June 15), following a number of massive comeback shows across the UK.

Having been a huge fan of the girls as a child, the ‘Hello’ star went along to the concert – revealing that she first saw the Spice Girls 21 years ago.

“Tonight with my nearest and dearest I cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self,” wrote a nostalgic Adele alongside snaps and footage of the show.

“It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The singer’s series of posts began with a video of herself excitedly singing Spice Girls’ hit ‘Stop’ on the way to Wembley. Another image revealed that she “finally got to meet” Geri Horner – aka Ginger Spice.

“I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come,” she added, thanking the “5 British legends” for inspiring her to pursue music.

Horner also shared the photo of herself with Adele, captioning it: “Finally together.” You can see both posts above.

Last night’s outing saw Ginger Spice apologise for departing Spice Girls back in 1998. “I was just being a brat,” she said of her decision to leave.

Elsewhere, the girls announced that they’re taking the reunion tour to Australia in January 2020.