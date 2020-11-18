Watch Adrianne Lenker perform tracks from her latest album for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker is the latest artist to perform a remote Tiny Desk Concert for NPR, having just released her double album, ‘songs’ and ‘instrumentals’.

The performance was filmed inside Lenker’s camper van, parked somewhere in Joshua Tree National Park. She performed from her latest LP, ‘zombie girl’, ‘two reverse’, ‘dragon eyes’, ‘anything’ and ‘ingydar’.

Watch the Tiny Desk concert below:

Lenker released ‘songs’ and ‘instrumentals’ last month. NME gave the album four stars in its review, writing, “These records, one comprised of acoustic ditties and the other a musical sound collage with no vocals, speak intimately to our collective present moment.

“What Lenker’s most recent work reveals is that, like the rest of us, she is trying to find beauty and appreciation in the small moments, marvelling at her surroundings while mourning the current moment.”

In an interview with NME, Lenker explained the album tracks were written while staying in a one-room cabin at the foothills of the Western Massachusetts mountains.

“There was a wood burning stove and compost toilet, and no running water, so I was carrying water and chopping wood and emptying the compost, and cooking meals for myself, and going on walks,” she said.

“I had most of the songs written that I wanted to record before I started recording, but I just kept writing, and the songs I was writing then felt more important to record. It was different.”