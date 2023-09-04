Watch Aerosmith kick off farewell tour with Fleetwood Mac cover and first performance of ‘Adam’s Apple’ in five years

Aerosmith kicked off their US farewell tour with their first performance of ‘Adam’s Apple’ in five years, and a cover of a classic Fleetwood Mac track. Check out footage of the show and the full setlist below.

The rock veterans announced details of their ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour back in May when they told fans that the upcoming tour would be their last and, although “it’s not goodbye”, it is “peace out” to their days on the road. This came over 50 years after they formed.

Now, Steven Tyler and co. have kickstarted their long-awaited set of final tour dates with a show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday (September 2), and thrown some surprises into the setlist, as well as fan-favourites.

The band started their 18-song setlist with the hit ‘Back In The Saddle’, taken from their fourth album ‘Rocks’, followed by ‘Love In An Elevator’. From there, they also broke out into renditions of ‘Cryin’’ and ‘Janie’s Got A Gun’, before surprising fans by playing their 1975 track ‘Adam’s Apple’ – the first time the song has been played live since 2018.

Another highlight of the Philadelphia show came in the latter half of the set, when the rock heavyweights delivered a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Stop Messin’ Around’ to fans, with guitarist Joe Perry taking the lead on vocals.

From there, Aerosmith delivered back-to-back classic tracks to close out the set, ending with performances of ‘Toys In the Attic’, ‘Dream On’ and ‘Walk This Way’. Check out more footage and the setlist below.

Aerosmith played:

1. ‘Back in the Saddle’

2. ‘Love in an Elevator’

3. ‘Cryin’’

4. ‘Janie’s Got a Gun’

5. ‘Adam’s Apple’

6. ‘Livin’ on the Edge’

7. ‘No More No More’

8. ‘Rag Doll’

9. ‘Hangman Jury’

10. ‘Seasons of Wither’

11. ‘Movin’ Out’

12. ”Stop Messin’ Around’ (Fleetwood Mac cover)

13. ‘Rats in the Cellar’

14. ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’

15. ‘Sweet Emotion’

16. ‘Toys in the Attic’

17. ‘Dream On’

18. ‘Walk This Way’

The remainder of their ‘Peace Out’ tour resumes on Wednesday (September 6) with a show at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, and follows through to January 26, 2024, where the band will take their final bow in Montreal.

Other dates include a hometown show at Boston’s TD Garden on New Year’s Eve, as well as a slot at the iconic New York City venue, Madison Square Garden. Find all tour dates and any remaining tickets here.

In other Aerosmith news, last month it was reported that Chris Daughtry was once approached to sing for Aerosmith, taking the place of the iconic frontman.

Daughtry revealed the news during an interview on the Dave Rickards podcast, stating that Joe Perry once called him to replace Steven Tyler for a run of shows.