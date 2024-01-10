Watch aespa try to assemble a drum kit for Anderson .Paak

K-pop girl group aespa made a recent appearance on an episode of Anderson .Paak’s Apple Music series, .Paak’s House.

In a new promotional clip released by Apple Music, the girl group were tasked by Paak’s son, Soul, with putting together a drum set. “I’ll give you five minutes,” he instructed in Korean, as the members commented that it was too short a time.

After struggling for some time, the .Paak joined them in the studio. “Baby, what’s wrong?” Paak asked jokingly in Korean, before saying: “It could be worse.” He then assembled the rest of the drum set and played on it as aespa danced to their English single ‘Better Things’ in a later clip.

The new clips are part of the first episode of .Paak House season two, the musician’s Apple Music series featuring live performances, comedy sketches and more with a rotating cast of guests.

Last November, aespa made a comeback with their fourth mini-album ‘Drama’ and its title track of the same name. The six-track record notably included their first English-language track ‘Better Things’, which the group released as a single in August 2023.

Later that month, their label SM Entertainment shared some of its plans for the first quarter of 2024. This includes aespa’s first full-English album, though they have yet to announce further details for the upcoming release.

aespa are also set to perform at the Krazy Super Concert 2024 in Los Angeles on February 10, alongside acts like (G)I-DLE, Taeyang, THE BOYZ and ZEROBASEONE. It will be the second ‘Krazy’ event to be held, following the inaugural Kraze K-pop Super Concert in New York last year.