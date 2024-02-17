Watch Air kick off their ‘Moon Safari’ anniversary tour

Air have officially kicked off their ‘Moon Safari’ anniversary tour in Rouen – watch the footage below.

The French duo recently announced their European and UK tour to play ‘Moon Safari’ in full for the first time, as their critically-acclaimed record celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.

Now, Air have hit the ground running in Rouen, France, where they performed classics such as ‘Sexy Boy’ and ‘All I Need’. They also played a string of hits from other albums including ‘Cherry Blossom Girl’ from 2004 album ‘Talkie Walkie’, ‘High School Lover’ from their Virgin Suicides soundtrack and closed with ‘Electronic Performers’ from ’10 000 Hz Legend’.

Check out footage from their inaugural ‘Moon Safari’ anniversary show and the full setlist below:

The setlist for Air’s ‘Moon Safari’ 25th anniversary tour is:

Act I:

‘La femme d’argent’

‘Sexy Boy’

‘All I Need’

‘Kelly Watch the Stars’

‘Talisman’

‘Remember’

‘You Make It Easy’

‘Ce matin‐là’

‘New Star in the Sky (Chanson pour Solal)’

‘Le voyage de Pénélope’

Act II:

‘Radian’

‘Venus’

‘Cherry Blossom Girl’

‘Run’

‘Highschool Lover’

‘Surfing on a Rocket’

‘Don’t Be Light’

Encore:

‘Alone in Kyoto’

‘Electronic Performers’

Air recently announced a huge UK outdoor show at Halifax Piece Hall to add to their UK tour. The pair will also be stopping by London for two dates – check out their full tour below and get tickets here.

Air’s ‘Moon Safari’ 2024 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

24 – Anitgel @ Victoria Hall, Geneva

25 – Fabrique, Milan

27 – Wiener Konzerthaus, Vienna

29 – De Roma, Antwerp

MARCH

02 – Theater Des Westen, Berlin

07 – L’Olympia, Paris

08 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

24 – London Coliseum, London

MAY

30 – London, Royal Albert Hall

JUNE

14 – Barcelona, Sonar Festival

24 – Paris, Days Off Festival

21 – Berlin, Zitadelle Spandau

23 – Vienna, Medastadt Open Air

26 – Halifax, Halifax Piece Hall

In 2019, NME quizzed Air’s Nicolas Godin on highlights from his career, where he spoke about the possibility of a new Air album. “I think artists and bands have 10 years when you make really great music and after that, it gets less and less good,” he told NME. “We have to be careful because Air is magic and we don’t want to ruin it by doing a substandard album. If we’re able to find that magic, we’ll go into the studio. But if not, we’ll move aside and let other people make those magic records.”