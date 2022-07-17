Watch Aitch and Bakar’s energetic video for ‘In Disguise’

Aitch and Bakar have shared an energetic video for their recent collaborative single ‘In Disguise’ – check it out below.

The summer hit was released last month, and will appear on Aitch’s forthcoming debut album ‘Close To Home’, due out on August 19.

The new video sees the pair performing the track live together as a camera swirls around them.

Check out the new ‘In Disguise’ video below.

Aitch will head out on a UK and Ireland tour in October in support of ‘Close To Home’, which will be released on August 19 via Capitol.

Due to kick off in Dublin on October 3, the ‘Close To Home’ tour will then visit cities including Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bristol and London.

Tickets for the ‘Close To Home’ tour are on sale now from here, and you can see his upcoming tour dates below.

OCTOBER 2022

3 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

6 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

8 – O2 Academy, Leeds

9 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

11 – O2 Academy 1, Liverpool

12 – O2 Academy 1, Sheffield

14 – Rock City, Nottingham

16 – O2 Academy 1, Leicester

17 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

19 – The Great Hall, Cardiff

20 – O2 Academy 1, Bournemouth

21 – O2 Academy 1, Bristol

22 – Alexandra Palace, London

24 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Earlier this month, Aitch launched a new scheme in a bid to help young music fans travel to and from festivals and other live events this summer.

The Manchester rapper has teamed up with Relentless Energy to set up ‘Aitch-S2’, which offers “free travel to under 25s, so they can attend festivals, concerts, cultural events, all of that. We’ve got you covered this summer!”

From now until August 26, the scheme will give people aged between 18 and 25 the chance to win vouchers worth either £25, £50 or £100 to use on any train on the LNER rail service, per the FAQs.