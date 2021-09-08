NewsMusic News

Watch AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun perform a jazzy cover of BTS’ ‘Butter’

As part of her appearance on the South Korean variety show 'Sea Of Hope'

By Carmen Chin
akmu lee su hyun bts butter cover sea of hope 20210907
L-R: AKMU's Lee Su-hyun, BTS. Credit: YG Entertainment / HYBE

AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun has shared her cover of ‘Butter’, the popular English-language hit by BTS.

On the latest episode of the South Korean variety show Sea Of Hope, Su-hyun performed her own jazzy rendition of the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping hit, accompanied by a guitarist and keyboardist.

“Side step right left to my beat / High like the moon rock with me, baby / Know that I got that heat, let me show you ’cause talk is cheap,” she belts in the chorus, in this stripped-down version of the popular hit.

Advertisement

Su-hyun is a main cast member of Sea Of Hope, a South Korean reality series where different Korean celebrities perform music and prepare meals for guests at a seaside venue.

Sea Of Hope has seen many notable special guest appearances and performances, including BLACKPINK’s Rosé. The singer had appeared on the show for several episodes, delivering performances of a variety of hit songs. These included Alicia Keys’ ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ with Su-hyun and SHINee’s Onew, Paramore’s ‘The Only Exception’ and The Killers’ ‘Read My Mind’.

The BLACKPINK vocalist made her first appearance on the programme in June, where she performed a rendition of John Mayer’s ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’. The American singer-songwriter later took notice of Rosé’s cover and described it as “gorgeous”, before gifting the Korean-Australian singer a pink electric guitar as thanks.

Meanwhile, ‘Butter’ made its retun to Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the 10th week, following the release of a new remix that featured rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Billboard also revealed that ‘Butter’ has become this year’s Song Of The Summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement