Watch Alanis Morissette perform ‘Ablaze’ with her daughter on Jimmy Fallon

Alanis Morissette performed ‘Ablaze’ on a remote episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, and was joined by her daughter.

Morissette holds her daughter in her arms, and laughs through her vocal performance as her child fiddles with her monitor headphones and asks questions about the lyrics.

“You can stop now,” her daughter says at the end of the song.

Watch the adorable performance below:

The track is taken from Morissette’s first new original album in nearly eight years, ‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’. The record was released today (July 31) after being pushed back from May due to the coronavirus pandemic. It features the singles ‘Reckoning’, ‘Diagnosis’, ‘Smiling’ and ‘Reasons I Drink’.

The pandemic also postponed Morissette’s planned 25th anniversary album tour for ‘Jagged Little Pill’ this year.

The UK dates will now take place in the autumn of 2021. Morissette will play:

OCTOBER 2021

18 – BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena

20 – LONDON O2 Arena

22 – MANCHESTER Arena

25 – DUBLIN 3Arena

The shows will follow on from her US dates, which were postponed until summer 2021.

Supported by Liz Phair, she will stop off at venues including London’s O2 Arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, Manchester Arena and the 3Arena in Dublin.

A digital deluxe edition of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ was released on June 26, featuring a new acoustic live recording of Morissette’s performance of ‘Ironic’ at Shepherd’s Bush in March 2020.

Additionally, all five music videos taken from ‘Jagged Little Pill’ were remastered in 4K and released between June 26 and July 2 via Morissette’s YouTube channel.