Watch Alex Kapranos play gameshow host to Los Bitchos in new video for ‘Good To Go!’

Alex Kapranos has starred in Los Bitchos’ video for new single ‘Good To Go!’, which precedes the instrumental band’s debut album ‘Let The Festivities Begin!’

In the video the Franz Ferdinand frontman plays a gameshow host who spins a wheel of fortune to try and secure Los Bitchos’ freedom from incarceration.

‘Good To Go!’ follows ‘Las Panteras’ as the second single from the pan-continental four-piece’s album that drops on on February 4, 2022 via City Slang. Pre-save/pre-order it here.

Watch the Tom Mitchell-directed music video for ‘Good To Go!’ below.

The band said of the clip: “Trapped in a surreal courtroom gameshow and spinning the wheel of fortune for our freedom. This song has always made us think of a 70s game show with its light, fun mood coupled with an intriguing western style intro. We got all our friends to be our jury and our producer Alex to host/judge the show. We had so much fun making this video.”

‘Let The Festivities Begin!’ tracklist:

01. ‘The Link Is About To Die’

02. ‘I Enjoy It’

03. ‘Pista (Fresh Start)’

04. ‘FFS’

05. ‘Tropico’

06. ‘Las Panteras’

07. ‘Good To Go!’

08. ‘Change Of Heart’

09. ‘Tripping At A Party’

10. ‘Try The Circle!’

11. ‘Lindsay Goes To Mykonos’

They have also announced a UK and European tour in 2022 including a London headline show at The Scala – see dates below.

Los Bitchos UK/European tour 2022:

FEBRUARY

15 – UK, Southampton, Joiners

16 – UK, Manchester, Gorilla

17 – UK ,Leeds, Brudenell

18 – UK, Glasgow, Stereo

19 – UK ,York, The Crescent

20 – UK, Liverpool, District

22 – IRL, Dublin, Workman’s Club

24 – UK, Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

25 – UK, Bristol, Exchange

26 – UK, Brighton, Patterns

27 – UK, Margate, Elsewhere

02 – UK, London, Scala

APRIL

07 – NL, Nijmegen, Merleyn

08 – NL, Amsterdam, Paradiso

09 – FR, Paris, La Maroquinerie

11 – FR, Bordeaux, Iboat

12 – ES, San Sebastian, Sala Dabadaba

13 – ES, Madrid, Moby Dick

15 – ES, Barcelona, Laut

16 – FR, Toulouse, Le Connexion

19 – IT, Milan, Magnolia

20 – CH, Zurich, Bogen F

21 – DE, Munich, Milla

23 – DE, Berlin, Urban Spree

24 – DE, Hamburg, Molotow

26 – SE, Stockholm, Hus7

27 – NO, Ingensteds, Oslo

28 – SE, Goteborg, Oceanen

29 – SE, Malmo, Plan B

30 – DK, Copenhagen, Stengade

MAY

02 – DK, Cologne, Bumann & Sohn

03 – BE, Brussels, Nuits Botanique

04 – FR, Lille, Aeronef

05 – FR, Rouen, Le 106

06 – FR, Rennes, Ubu

07 – FR, Amiens, La Lune des Pirates,

26 – DE, Berlin, Desertfest

27 – PL, Warsaw, Hydrozagadka

29 – CZ ,Prague, Chapeau Rouge

30 – HU, Budapest, Dürer Kert

31 – AT, Vienna, Fluc Wanne

JUNE

01 – DE, Augsburg, City Club

02 – DE, Schorndorf, Club Manufaktur

07 – ES, Barcelona, Primavera Sound

AUGUST

26 – FR, Paris, Rock En Seine