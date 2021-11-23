Watch Alex Kapranos play gameshow host to Los Bitchos in new video for ‘Good To Go!’

Alex Kapranos has starred in Los Bitchos’ video for new single ‘Good To Go!’, which precedes the instrumental band’s debut album ‘Let The Festivities Begin!’
In the video the Franz Ferdinand frontman plays a gameshow host who spins a wheel of fortune to try and secure Los Bitchos’ freedom from incarceration.
‘Good To Go!’ follows ‘Las Panteras’ as the second single from the pan-continental four-piece’s album that drops on on February 4, 2022 via City Slang. Pre-save/pre-order it here.
Watch the Tom Mitchell-directed music video for ‘Good To Go!’ below.
The band said of the clip: “Trapped in a surreal courtroom gameshow and spinning the wheel of fortune for our freedom. This song has always made us think of a 70s game show with its light, fun mood coupled with an intriguing western style intro. We got all our friends to be our jury and our producer Alex to host/judge the show. We had so much fun making this video.”
‘Let The Festivities Begin!’ tracklist:
01. ‘The Link Is About To Die’
02. ‘I Enjoy It’
03. ‘Pista (Fresh Start)’
04. ‘FFS’
05. ‘Tropico’
06. ‘Las Panteras’
07. ‘Good To Go!’
08. ‘Change Of Heart’
09. ‘Tripping At A Party’
10. ‘Try The Circle!’
11. ‘Lindsay Goes To Mykonos’
They have also announced a UK and European tour in 2022 including a London headline show at The Scala – see dates below.
Los Bitchos UK/European tour 2022:
FEBRUARY
15 – UK, Southampton, Joiners
16 – UK, Manchester, Gorilla
17 – UK ,Leeds, Brudenell
18 – UK, Glasgow, Stereo
19 – UK ,York, The Crescent
20 – UK, Liverpool, District
22 – IRL, Dublin, Workman’s Club
24 – UK, Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
25 – UK, Bristol, Exchange
26 – UK, Brighton, Patterns
27 – UK, Margate, Elsewhere
02 – UK, London, Scala
APRIL
07 – NL, Nijmegen, Merleyn
08 – NL, Amsterdam, Paradiso
09 – FR, Paris, La Maroquinerie
11 – FR, Bordeaux, Iboat
12 – ES, San Sebastian, Sala Dabadaba
13 – ES, Madrid, Moby Dick
15 – ES, Barcelona, Laut
16 – FR, Toulouse, Le Connexion
19 – IT, Milan, Magnolia
20 – CH, Zurich, Bogen F
21 – DE, Munich, Milla
23 – DE, Berlin, Urban Spree
24 – DE, Hamburg, Molotow
26 – SE, Stockholm, Hus7
27 – NO, Ingensteds, Oslo
28 – SE, Goteborg, Oceanen
29 – SE, Malmo, Plan B
30 – DK, Copenhagen, Stengade
MAY
02 – DK, Cologne, Bumann & Sohn
03 – BE, Brussels, Nuits Botanique
04 – FR, Lille, Aeronef
05 – FR, Rouen, Le 106
06 – FR, Rennes, Ubu
07 – FR, Amiens, La Lune des Pirates,
26 – DE, Berlin, Desertfest
27 – PL, Warsaw, Hydrozagadka
29 – CZ ,Prague, Chapeau Rouge
30 – HU, Budapest, Dürer Kert
31 – AT, Vienna, Fluc Wanne
JUNE
01 – DE, Augsburg, City Club
02 – DE, Schorndorf, Club Manufaktur
07 – ES, Barcelona, Primavera Sound
AUGUST
26 – FR, Paris, Rock En Seine