Watch Alex Turner serenade a couple during wedding first dance

Alex Turner serenaded a couple during their first dance at their wedding this weekend, alongside a star-studded band.

The Arctic Monkeys frontman led a band including Queens Of The Stone Age and Mini Mansions’ Michael Shuman, Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, and former Wires On Fire frontman Evan Weiss.

The wedding was that of Zach Dawes, bassist for Mini Mansions and The Last Shadow Puppets, and his partner Molly. In videos posted on social media, Turner and the band can be seen performing from a stage as the couple dance on an empty dancefloor.

The band and Turner covered Dion’s ‘Only You Know’, which originally appeared on the singer-songwriter’s 1975 album, ‘Born To Be With You’. Watch footage of the moment below.

Alex singing at Zach & Molly's wedding 🎤

w/ Evan Weiss, Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Michael Shuman pic.twitter.com/P1lUm0WYnI — Arctic Monkeys Japan (@ArcticMonkeysJP) September 26, 2022

Arctic Monkeys previously covered ‘Only You Know’ back in 2009 during a session for US radio station WRXP.

Last week (September 23), the band announced their return to the venues of the UK, sharing details of a massive UK and Ireland stadium tour. The run will kick off in May 2023 and features two huge homecoming shows at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park.

The Hives and The Mysterines will serve as support across the whole tour. Tickets for Arctic Monkeys 2023 UK/Ireland tour go on general sale next Friday (September 30) at 9am BST – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time on Thursday (29) by pre-ordering ‘The Car’ from here.

The band’s new album ‘The Car’ will be released on October 21 and will feature the recent single ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ plus ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, which was debuted live earlier this summer.