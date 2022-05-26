Watch Alfie Templeman cover Harry Styles for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Alfie Templeman has covered Harry Styles‘ ‘As It Was’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge – watch his rendition of the song below.

Templeman headed into the Live Lounge studio today (May 26) to record his cover of the track, from Styles’ recently released third LP ‘Harry’s House’.

The cover arrives ahead of the release of Templeman’s debut album ‘Mellow Moon’, which is out tomorrow (May 27) via Chess Club Records/AWAL.

“What an honour to do this, especially a Harry track,” Alfie wrote in a YouTube comment. “Thank you for having me. Super scary doing something like live lounge but also such an incredible and exciting experience – you kinda leave your body and hope for the best.”

‘Colour Me Blue’, the latest release from the debut, came out last month, following the song ‘Leaving Today’, and the previously released cuts ‘Broken’ and ‘3D Feelings’, the latter of which was produced by Will Bloomfield and The Vaccines’ frontman Justin Young.

In a four star review of ‘Mellow Moon’, NME said: “The album carefully twists and turns through Templeman’s headspace as he searches for answers to an escape from the doldrums of modern life, flickering between loss (‘Do It’) and reassurance (the buoyant, mood-lifting ‘Colour Me Blue’).

“Even beneath ‘Candyfloss’, a song that sounds so bright and beachy that sun practically glints off its interlocking keys, there’s a restlessness, and a sense that the feeling of hope he’s describing might only last for a fleeting moment.”

Templeman is about to wrap up a run of shows across the UK, with festival slots at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival, Glasgow’s TRNSMT, and London’s Community Festival still to come this year.

In other news, Harry Styles recently covered Wet Leg‘s ‘Wet Dream’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The pop star visited the BBC studio to play four songs ahead of his intimate ‘One Night Only’ show at London’s Brixton Academy.

Meanwhile, ‘Harry’s House’ is on track to become the UK’s Number One album this week. The album is the fastest-selling album of 2022 so far.