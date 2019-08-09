Watch Alicia Keys cover ‘Ocean Eyes’ by Billie Eilish

“Giving me all the feels”

Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’ has received the classic Alicia Keys treatment.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Keys ups the ante on Eilish’s broody hit from her 2017 EP ‘Don’t Smile at Me’, transforming the synth-heavy track into a gut-wrenching piano ballad. The bare-bones rework is straightforward and simple, though the singer’s vocals are anything but low-key as she flaunted her powerhouse pipes. “Billie Eilish giving me all the feels,” Keys said of the song in the video’s caption. Watch her cover below.

Keys isn’t the only artist to hop on the Eilish cover train. Plenty of musicians including Machine Gun Kelly, Sigrid, Blossoms, and Bring Me the Horizon have shared their own renditions of the pop starlet’s hit songs.

Meanwhile, Eilish recently opened up about self-harming and her struggle with depression. In a Rolling Stone interview, the 17-year-old singer said: “It sent me down a hole. I went through a whole self-harming phase — we don’t have to go into it. But the gist of it was, I felt like I deserved to be in pain.”

Last month, the pop star teamed up with Justin Bieber for a remix of ‘bad guy’, a single from her critically acclaimed debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’