Watch Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Swae Lee and more in ‘KEYS: A Short Film’

Alicia Keys has shared a new visual project called KEYS: A Short Film, featuring cameos from Snoop Dogg, Swae Lee and more.

The 13-minute video arrived on Friday (December 17), just a week after she released her eighth studio album ‘KEYS’. It features moments throughout her life that have shaped her career, reflecting on her dreams as a child and the fame she found.

Directed by Sylvia M. Zakhary and Sing J. Lee, Keys serves as the film’s narrator, with Snoop Dogg, Swae Lee, Lucky Daye and Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz all making appearances. The songs ‘LALA, ‘Only You’ and ‘Old Memories’ are also featured in the video, which you can watch below.

Advertisement

“You have to go through so many versions of yourself, to finally feel that you are enough,” Keys said in a statement. “Accept the original of you, to become unlocked.”

NME gave ‘KEYS’ three stars in a review, saying “this sprawling record is ideal for the streaming era”.

“‘Unlocked’ isn’t strong enough to turn this into a top-tier Alicia Keys album, but it does make it a project worth investigating,” NME said. “With some judicious pruning and sharp sequencing, any Keys fan should be able to carve out a pretty satisfying playlist.”

The 93-minute double album features 14 original tracks and 12 “unlocked” versions, including ‘Best Of Me’ and ‘LALA (Unlocked)’.

Advertisement

It’s only been a year between albums for Keys, who released her last LP ‘ALICIA’ in 2020. NME also reviewed that record, giving it four stars and calling it an “enriching blend of empathy, positivity and self-knowledge”.