Watch Aloe Blacc sing ‘Wake Me Up’ on fourth anniversary of Avicii’s death

Aloe Blacc has paid tribute to Avicii by singing ‘Wake Me Up’ in several different languages on the fourth anniversary of Avicii’s death.

Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, died by suicide in 2018. Wednesday (April 20) marked four years since his passing.

Blacc, who was a frequent collaborator with Avicii, recorded his vocals on the track in Mandarin and Spanish and shared the ‘Universal Language Mix’ to YouTube.

When sharing the video, he wrote: “Avicii’s music touched the world. Writing the lyrics and recording the vocals on ‘Wake Me Up’ was a transformative experience for me. Everywhere I’ve been, no matter the country, music lovers and fans sing the lyrics with me in English.”

“In honour of Avicii…I present a very special international version of ‘Wake Me Up’ in multiple languages.”

The song peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and held the record for the most weeks at number one on the ‘Hot Dance/Electronic Songs’ chart.

Other figures from the world of dance also paid tribute to Avicii on Wednesday. David Guetta shared a home video of Avicii and wrote on Twitter: “4 years ago already, we all miss you very much.”

Timmy Trumpet shared a video of him playing Avicii’s ‘S.O.S.’, writing: “Music is eternal. RIP Avicii forever in our hearts.”

Beatport added: “Four years ago today we lost a true icon of the dance music world, Avicii. His music continues a lasting legacy.”

Last year, Nile Rodgers said that he wanted to release several unheard collaborations that he did with Avicii.

The Chic star – who first worked with the late EDM producer on the track ‘Lay Me Down’, taken from the latter’s 2013 album ‘True’, told Swedish TV show Skavlan that he wants to put out some of the tracks he and Avicii worked on, provided he got the blessing of the Swedish producer’s family and estate.

“I love Tim. We wrote a lot,” Rodgers said. “I used to say – and I’ve said this many times – that if you put Tim and I in a room together for one week, we could write the entire Top 10. I mean, that’s how talented he was. He was a natural melody writer. Even though he didn’t read music, he didn’t understand it technically, but for some reason, spiritually and artistically, he had a gift.”

“We adored each other,” Rodgers added, before sharing why he thinks the music he and Avicii worked on has yet to be released.

