Alvvays debuted two new tracks during their first show since the pandemic began earlier this week.

The band were supporting The Strokes at their show at The Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday (October 27) when they showcased ‘Mirrors’ and ‘After The Earthquake’. You can view the performances of both tracks below.

They also played a host of songs from their last album, 2017’s ‘Antisocialites’, including ‘In Undertow’, ‘Dreams Tonite’, ‘Lollipop (Ode To Jim), ‘Not My Baby’, ‘Hey’ and ‘Saved By The Waif’.

The Strokes meanwhile gave live debuts to ‘At The Door’, taken from their 2020 album ‘The New Abnormal’; and ‘Call It Fate, Call It Karma’ from 2013’s ‘Comedown Machine’.

new alvvays song, recorded by discord user Brew pic.twitter.com/bNYWnGyUmi — エイドリアン (@Corrup7) October 28, 2021

Alvvays are due to perform a Halloween show at San Francisco’s August Hall this Sunday (October 31).

Before the pandemic kicked in the band performed a host of covers including The Breeders ‘Divine Hammer‘ and Devo‘s iconic hit ‘Freedom of Choice‘.

Meanwhile, The Strokes are set to hit the road and perform across multiple continents throughout the next year, including a special New Year’s Eve show in their hometown of New York City.

That show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will see support come from IDLES and Hinds.

The band will touch down in the UK next summer, having confirmed headline appearances at Lytham Festival in Lancashire and TRNSMT 2022. They’re also scheduled to perform at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and Berlin’s Tempelhof Sounds.