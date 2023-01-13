Watch Alvvays perform ‘Belinda Says’ on ‘Fallon’ in TV debut

Alvvays have made their debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week (January 10) – you can watch the moment below.

The band performed ‘Belinda Says’ from their latest album ‘Blue Rev‘, ahead of their US tour in March.

The song, which is a homage to eighties singer Belinda Carlisle’s hit song, ‘Heaven Is A Place On Earth’, was performed with a string section on the show.

Later, Carlisle tweeted about the performance saying she had “no idea” about the song before their appearance on the show.

The musician tweeted: “First of all I [love] the song and I had no idea about this! This is awesome and I’m so flattered @alvvaysband.”

You can watch the performance and see Carlisle’s tweet below:

First of all, I ❤️❤️❤️ this song and I had no idea about this! This is awesome and I'm so flattered @alvvaysband ❤️@RollingStone https://t.co/jg84S81oKz — Belinda Carlisle (@belindacarlisle) January 12, 2023

Alvvays kick off a UK and European tour following their US stint this summer. You can buy tickets for the events here and check out all the dates below:

Alvvays UK and European tour dates:

MAY 2023

24 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

27 – Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

28 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

30 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

31 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers

JUNE 2023

02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

04 – Paris, France @ Trabendo

05 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

06 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

09 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound

In a four-star review of Alvvays’ third album, NME‘s Will Richards wrote: “[The album] stands as an ode to continuing to evolve despite obstacles, slowly honing and tweaking your craft, and keeping on moving. It’s another total delight from the Canadians.”