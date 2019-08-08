Watch Amanda Palmer’s climate change and #Me Too inspired new video

It is taken from her recent album 'There Will Be No Intermission'

Amanda Palmer has shared a new video for the track ‘Drowning In The Sound’.

The track, which is lifted from her recently released album ‘There Will Be No Intermission’, addresses everything from climate change and the #MeToo movement to fake news, the internet and the American government.

Directed by Michael Pope, the video, which you can watch below, stars choreographer Coco Karol.

Speaking about the video, Palmer said: “The overwhelming news about climate change, the politics of a woke and devastated internet, the isolation that everybody is feeling right now… how do you make a music video about that?

“The set of the video itself was a healing space: all of these performers and crew gathered together to try to pull off something sort of impossible on a shoe-string budget. Coco, our choreographer and my new-found friend, was seven months pregnant when we shot the footage, and the whole cast and crew almost revolved around that baby inside her. She and I both experienced painful miscarriages a few years ago, and we took turns carrying each other through the dark. This project was a sort of a healing ritual for us both; and the whole crew and cast wanted this video to feel like the crossroads between brutal hopelessness and passionate hope, which is what everybody seems to be feeling nowadays.”

Palmer will be taking the record on the road for a long run of shows throughout Europe and the UK in the Autumn. See full dates below.

SEPTEMBER

Tuesday 3 – AMSTERDAM Meervaart (Netherlands)

Wednesday 4 – AMSTERDAM Meervaart (Netherlands)

Friday 6 – BERLIN Admiralspalast (Germany)

Wednesday 11 – MUNICH Kongressaal (Germany)

Friday 13 – OFFENBACH AM MAIN Capitol (Germany)

Saturday 14 – VIENNA Konzerthaus (Austria)

Sunday 15 – GRAZ Stefaniensaal (Austria)

Wednesday 18 – STUTTGART Theaterhaus (Germany)

Thursday 19 – ESSEN Colosseum (Germany)

Friday 20 – ANTWERP De Roma (Belgium)

Tuesday 24 – HAMBURG Laeiszhalle (Germany)

Wednesday 25 – LEIPZIG Haus Auensee (Germany)

Thursday 26 – PRAGUE Hybernia (Czech Republic)

Friday 27 – LUXEMBOURG Conservatiore (Luxembourg)

Saturday 28 – PARIS Bataclan (France)

OCTOBER

Thursday 10 – COPENHAGEN Bremen Teater (Denmark)

Friday 11 – COPENHAGEN Bremen Teater (Denmark)

Saturday 12 – STOCKHOLM Sodra Teatern (Sweden)

Wednesday 16 – BEXHILL ON SEA De La Warr Pavilion (United Kingdom)

Saturday 19 – CARDIFF St David’s Hall (United Kingdom)

Sunday 20 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange (United Kingdom)

Wednesday 23 – CORK Opera House (Ireland)

Thursday 24 – DUBLIN National Concert Hall (Ireland)

Saturday 26 – BELFAST Ulster Hall (Ireland)

Sunday 27 – LIMERICK University Hall (Ireland)

Friday 1 – DUNFERMLINE Carnegie Hall (United Kingdom)

Saturday 2 – GLASGOW City Halls (United Kingdom)

Sunday 3 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall (United Kingdom)

Monday 4 – YORK Opera House (United Kingdom)

Thursday 7 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Tyne Theatre (United Kingdom)

DECEMBER

Thursday 5 – LONDON Union Chapel (United Kingdom)

Friday 6 – LONDON Union Chapel (United Kingdom)

Friday 13 – LONDON Union Chapel (United Kingdom)

‘There Will Be No Intermission’ was awarded four stars by NME which was described as “dense and intense, the new record from cult hero Amanda Palmer is loaded with the drama of real life. Her fans crowdfunded the album, and she’s given all of herself in return.”

Earlier this year, Palmer told NME of her openess in tackling “abortion, miscarriage and death” on her album as well as being inspired by “shameless and infectiously truthful” women.

“I wrote drafts of an abortion song while I was pregnant with a baby that I wouldn’t keep where the song was actually from the point of view of the foetus,” said Palmer. “How do you write this song without being sentimental, without being self-deprecating, without being preachy?

“I just couldn’t figure out what the voice was, and it was being in Ireland during that vote and feeling this surge of power from these men and women who advocated so hard to get this legislation changed. Being there and seeing these women openly dancing in the streets pushed me in the direction of thinking that I needed a song that didn’t describe my experience.”