Watch Aminé and Kali Uchis join Kaytranada at Coachella 2023

Kaytranada made waves during his first set at Coachella 2023 today (April 14), bringing Aminé and Kali Uchis out for guest spots.

Kali was first up to the mic, joining the Canadian beatmaker to perform vocals on an updated version of their 2019 collaboration ‘10%’ (which appeared on that year’s ‘Bubba’ album). Aminé popped up later in the set, linking up with Celestin to deliver the live debut of their just-released joint single ‘4EVA’.

Have a look at some footage from the set below:

Kaytranada brings out Aminé during his #Coachella set pic.twitter.com/eQibAP1OBe — Underground Rap Source (@ragehourss) April 15, 2023

HIT WW! Kali Uchis performando "10%" com KAYTRANADA hoje no #Coachella 🦋 pic.twitter.com/FnGvGHIqBL — Kali Uchis Brasil • fan account (@kaliuchisbrasil) April 15, 2023

Aminé and Kaytranada dropped the studio version of ‘4EVA’ (which also features Pharrell Williams) just over a week ago, serving as the first preview of their long-awaited Kaytraminé project. An eponymous album is slated to arrive sometime next month, however an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

The new album will follow both ‘Bubba’ and Aminé’s second studio album, 2020’s ‘Limbo’, as well as a series of mixtapes and EPs that both artists have released over the past few years. In 2021, for example, Aminé released his ‘TwoPointFive’ mixtape and ‘My Baby’ EP, while Kaytranada shared his ‘Intimidated’ EP.

Last year saw Kaytranada team up with Anderson .Paak for the standalone single ‘Twin Flame’, PinkPantheress for ‘Do You Miss Me?’, both IDK and Denzel Curry for ‘Dog Food’, and IDK alone for ‘Taco’. He also shared a remix of The Weeknd‘s track ‘Out Of Time’.

The first night of Coachella 2023 is almost over, with sets from Ashnikko and Bad Bunny closing out the festivities shortly.

Coachella’s first weekend will wrap up on Sunday (April 16), with the second running over April 21-23.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2023.