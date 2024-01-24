Watch Amy Winehouse sing ‘In My Bed’ in previously unseen video from 2004

A new lyric video for Amy Winehouse‘s ‘In My Bed’, a cut from her 2003 full-length debut ‘Frank’, consisting of previously unseen footage from its 2004 video shoot, has been released.

Posted to Winehouse’s official YouTube page yesterday (January 23), the clip consists of outtakes from the original video for the track, which was filmed in 2004 by director Paul Gore. In the lyric video for ‘In My Bed’, the then 20-year-old Winehouse is seen wandering around a hotel lobby while carrying a guitar case, at one point joining a backing band of musicians in a ballroom. Notably, as the the clip pre-dates her ‘Back To Black’ era, the singer does not sport her signature beehive hairdo.

Watch the lyric video for ‘In My Bed’ below.

The lyric video’s release commemorates the 20-year anniversary of the original music video for ‘In My Bed’, which was released on April 5, 2004. It also anticipates the release of the 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Frank’, which consists of 2 picture vinyl discs and will be released via Amy Winehouse’s official website on February 2. While the first disc depicts the original album’s sleeve artwork, the second disk will feature additional photography by Valerie Philips from the album’s official shoot.

In other Amy Winehouse news, a new biopic about the singer directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson has been confirmed for release on April 12, 2024. Entitled ‘Back To Black’ after Winehouse’s breakout sophomore – and final – studio album, the film will star Industry’s Marisa Abela as Winehouse herself, and outlines her years living in London, alongside her rapid rise to fame. Watch the official trailer for the film here.

While the film has been approved by Winehouse’s estate, the film’s trailer notably raised controversy, with some accusing the film for “exploiting [Winehouse’s] legacy” and “capitalising off her trauma”. Recently, Mark Ronson – a close friend and producer for the late singer – opened up about his thoughts on the film, admitting that he had read its script.

“The only thing I know about the film is I know Sam quite well, and I read the script and I feel what it did really nicely was… I was reminded of [Winehouse’s] humor and it really caught that well,” he said. “I think she just had this whip-smart razor sense of humor which is one of her many gifts and they got that very nice in the film. I’m looking forward to seeing it.”

Taylor-Johnson, who has also directed the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades of Grey, praised Abela’s performance in a previously-released statement. “The moment she looked into the lens at her first audition I knew she was the perfect actor to play Amy Winehouse,” she wrote. “She doesn’t impersonate Amy, she inhabits her.”