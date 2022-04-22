Watch Amyl and the Sniffers make their US television debut on ‘Seth Meyers’

Amyl and the Sniffers have made their US television debut with an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, delivering a raw, blistering rendition of their song ‘Hertz’.

The track is lifted from the band’s second studio album, last year’s ‘Comfort To Me’, serving as its final single. Upon its release, frontwoman Amy Taylor called the song “a daydream about being repulsed by confinement, and frustrated over being stuck in one place”.

Watch Amyl and the Sniffers perform ‘Hertz’ on Seth Meyers below:

Amyl and the Sniffers are currently in the midst of a North American tour that includes appearances at Coachella and headline shows in Texas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, New York and more.

Next month, the band will embark on a UK and European run that will include a slot at Wide Awake Festival in London, plus headline dates at O2 Academy Brixton, Bristol and Oxford. See all tour dates here.

‘Comfort To Me’, the Australian punks’ second studio album, arrived back in September of last year. In a four-star review, NME called the album “louder, sillier and at times more introspective than its predecessor” – their 2019 self-titled debut LP – “showing a more versatile side to the band”.

On May 13, the band will release an expanded edition of ‘Comfort To Me’ that features live versions of every track on the album. Recorded on the docks in Williamston, on the outskirts of the band’s home of Melbourne, the versions were initially recorded as part of a one-take, live-streamed concert film that was premiered last October.