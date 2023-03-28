Watch an exclusive clip of Coldplay playing ‘My Universe’ from ‘Live At River Plate’

NME have obtained an exclusive clip of Coldplay playing ‘My Universe’, taken from their upcoming live concert movie – watch it first exclusively on NME above.

The footage is taken from the British rock veterans’ performances in Buenos Aires last year – and will be available to watch in full in the upcoming concert film ‘Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate’.

Set for release on April 19 and 23, NME has obtained an exclusive clip from the upcoming release, showing the band performing their hit single ‘My Universe’. The Grammy-nominated track was originally released in 2021, and feautured K-pop icons, BTS.

In a four-star review of the song last September, NME described ‘My Universe’ as both a release that promotes “love and acceptance”, as well as “a subtle manifesto of togetherness despite the walls society might try to put up between us”. It featured on the band’s ninth studio album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’.

As previously announced, the upcoming concert film will feature an array of footage, captured from the band’s sold-out ten-night run at the venue last October.

Although the footage was originally streamed across 81 countries at the tail end of last year, the upcoming cinema presentation will show a variety of footage that wasn’t included in the original broadcast. This includes an exclusive behind-the-scenes short film and new interviews with the members

Remixed and remastered sound and visuals are also included in the upcoming movie – using 30 cameras, racing drones and 360° filming techniques, captured by BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale.

“Following our hugely successful and record-breaking live event with Coldplay last year we’re delighted to be bringing these incredible shows back to cinemas in a new form for 2023,” said CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, Marc Allenby.

“This new vision of the concerts, along with the new cinema-exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary, will provide an unmissable event, both for fans who attended the live screenings and those joining for the first time. We are also excited to showcase the film [and give] audiences an even deeper experience of these landmark shows.”

The full movie, ‘Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate’, will be screened in cinemas on April 19 and 23 in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing. Remaining tickets will be available here.